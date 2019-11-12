MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says they responded to approximately 20 crashes Tuesday morning due to icy road conditions.
Here are some crash highlights:
Three crashes happened on North Friendship Road. While deputies were on scene, a salt/plow truck hit the rear of a deputy's SUV and another car.
Seven crashes were reported on Clarks River Road near the Clarks River Bridge. These crashes were due to ice on the bridge.
A rollover crash was reported on Highland Church Road near US 62. Multiple other cars ran off the road in the same area due to icy conditions.