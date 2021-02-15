FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency warns that multiple crashes were reported Monday afternoon on Interstate 57 and other snow-covered roads.
"Please restrict your travel during this winter storm, and only travel when absolutely necessary," the county EMA warns.
That's also the warning from local and state leaders in all four of our Local 6 state's Monday, including Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee and Missouri.
All four states have interactive travel maps available online where you can track road conditions in your area. Click the link below to find all those websites in one handy location.
The Local 6 Weather Authority will continue to provide you with updates on the winter storm on air and online.
