EDDYVILLE, KY -- The Eddyville Police Department is investigating multiple thefts of packages.
Jaime Green, interim chief at the Eddyville Police Department, says several people have reported missing packages in the past week.
Monday morning, the police department was called about kids going through mailboxes within the city limits.
Officers found opened mail on the ground under leaves.
If you live in the area and notice packages that are missing call the Eddyville Police Department at (270) 388-2287.