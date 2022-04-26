PADUCAH — All lanes of Blandville Road in Paducah are closed near Highland Church Road due to an injury collision, police say. A Local 6 crew at the scene says the crash involved a McCracken County school bus that overturned, and a SUV at the scene appears to be totaled.
Our crew also saw people on stretchers being put into ambulances at the scene. Police say several children on the school bus were injured in the crash, as was the driver of the SUV.
Baptist Health Paducah says EMS responders have brought nine patients involved in the crash to the hospital. All nine were on the bus at the time of the crash. A hospital spokesperson says all their injuries appear to be minor at this time.
Mercy Health - Lourdes says it is caring for three people involved in the crash. Two of those people were brought to the hospital by ambulance and one was a walk-in. A Lourdes spokesperson says all three are in stable condition. One of the patients is being transferred. For the two others, the spokesperson says their discharge status is pending work up findings.
At the crash site, the Paducah Police Department says eastbound traffic is being diverted at New Holt Road. Westbound traffic is being diverted at North Friendship Road.
The PPD Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. As of about 4 p.m., police say Blandville Road is expected to remain closed for several more hours.