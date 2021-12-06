WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL – Five people have been taken to the hospital after they were injured by a pressurized chemical release from a chlorine tank at T&T Recycling in Hurst, Illinois.
According to the city of Hurst Facebook page, residents are being asked to stay in their homes and close their doors and windows. The city of Hurst will provide an update when emergency personnel investigate further.
The incident was earlier reported to be an explosion, but Assistant Chief Jessie Richardson with the Hurst Fire Department clarified Monday afternoon that it was actually a pressurized chemical release.
Richardson said T&T employees were cutting up an old tank around 10 a.m. Monday to turn it into scrap metal. When they cut into the tank, the chemical was released. Richardson could not confirm what chemical was inside the tank.
Seven people were treated at the scene, four were taken by ambulance to hospitals in Carbondale and Herrin and one was flown to a hospital in St. Louis. Two other employees declined treatment.
This is a breaking news story, updates will follow.