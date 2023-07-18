GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Multiple people were injured Tuesday morning in a wreck along US 45 in Graves County, deputies say.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a Paducah woman was trying to merge her vehicle onto US 45 northbound from Kentucky 408 when the crash happened. The sheriff's office says the woman, 38-year-old Elisa Cothron of Paducah, told deputies she didn't see the other vehicle.
Investigators say Cothron pulled out in front of the other car and the two vehicles collided. That vehicle was being driven by 32-year-old Allison Dolly of Telford, Tennessee. Dolly and two passengers in the vehicle — 32-year-old Brian Dolly and a 10-year-old child — were injured in the wreck. The sheriff's office says their injuries were not life threatening, but all three were treated at the scene by Mayfield-Graves County EMS responders and taken to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah for additional care. Cothron was also injured, deputies say, and she drove herself to a hospital.
In addition to deputies and EMS responders, the Graves County Rescue Squad also assisted at the scene, helping with cleanup and traffic control, the sheriff's office says.