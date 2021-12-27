MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says multiple roads are blocked in downtown Mayfield to allow contractors to ramp up their debris removal work.
The removal process involved heavy equipment in multiple locations, and the work is creating a large amount of truck traffic hauling debris out of the downtown area.
Drivers are asked to avoid sections of KY 58 and KY 80 along Broadway in downtown Mayfield, as well as U.S. 45 between downtown and the intersection with Macedonia Street. Kentucky National Guard members are stationed in key locations to enforce the road closures, KYTC District 1 says.
The closures will remain in place until further notice.
"There will be heavy equipment working along every street in the tornado corridor," KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said in a statement Monday. "There will be trucks hauling debris out of the corridor. Travel in Mayfield is limited to only those directly involved in the recovery effort."
Poat said most businesses that have reopened can be accessed by using the KY 121 Bypass, the KY 80 Mayfield South Bypass, or Interstate 69.
KYTC says crews are also working as quickly as they can to replace signs that were swept away by the storm.