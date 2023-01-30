Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total sleet and snow accumulations of around one half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch or greater. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely as roadways turn icy. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&