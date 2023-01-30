Multiple school districts in west Kentucky have canceled or limited after-school activities Monday night due to icy weather in the forecast.
RELATED: Local 6 tracks sleet, drizzle, and freezing rain Monday evening
In the Paducah area, McCracken County Schools and Community Christian Academy have canceled after school activities for Monday, and Paducah Public Schools has canceled everything after 4:30 p.m. Each of these school districts made the announcement on their respective Facebook pages Monday.
Fulton County Schools posted an alert on the district's website Monday announcing all after-school activities for Monday afternoon are canceled there as well. Livingston County Schools also announced the cancelation of Monday's after-school activities via its Facebook page.
Like Paducah Public Schools, Crittenden County Schools canceled all after-school activities after 4:30 p.m.
Carlisle County Schools announced the cancelation of games that were scheduled for Monday due to the weather forecast.
In northwest Tennessee, Obion County Schools also cancelled all after-school activities for Monday.
In southern Illinois, Cairo Community Unit School District 1 announced that the community discussion with Min. Ralph Muhammad was canceled due to the weather, and Joppa-Maple Grove Unit School District 38 announced all practices and games set for Monday night have been canceled.
In our southeast Missouri counties, schools in Cape Girardeau County were closed Monday due to road conditions. In Scott County, schools were closed Monday, except the Sikeston R6 School District, which dismissed early. Schools in Mississippi County and New Madrid County also announced early dismissals due to the weather.
Parents who are unsure about after-school events not listed here can check their district's social media pages and website, or contact their district for more information.
Some schools have also started announcing closures for Tuesday. To check for more updates on school closures and delays, click here to visit our Snowman 6 page.