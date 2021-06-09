MARION, IL — A local school district in southern Illinois is getting $2 million for a project to expand travel options and improve quality of life in the community.
Marion Community Unit School District 2 is getting $2 million for the Crab Orchard Greenway Marion High School Connection Project, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
The grant funding comes from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, which awarded nearly $106 million to 99 projects throughout the state.
And that's not the only local project getting a major boost.
Six other projects in the Local 6 area also received grant funding through the program, including five that were awarded more than $1 million dollars.
The other local projects receiving funding include:
- $2 million to Rides Mass Transit District for the Crab Orchard Greenway's Illinois 148 and Transit Connection Project.
- $2 million to the city of Carbondale for the bike path along Route 13 from Murphysboro Road to Wood Road.
- $1.02 million to Jackson County for the Saluki Greenway Expansion Project from Airport Road to west of County Club Road.
- $1.6 million to the city of Herrin for downtown pedestrian safety improvements.
- $1.58 million to the city of Marion for phase 1A of a downtown mobility improvement project.
- $685,000 to West Frankfort for the second phase of a downtown streetscape project.
"From safer pedestrian paths to new bike lanes and trail systems to beautification projects, the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program will deliver real value to nearly 100 communities across the state, with a special focus on equity," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement Wednesday.
Download the document below for the full list of projects awarded grant funding.