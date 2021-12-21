The City of Mayfield and the KYTC have closed a section of KY 58/KY 80/Broadway near the intersection with U.S. 45 in downtown Mayfield.
According to the KYTC, the decision to close a section of Broadway and North 7th Street came after engineers determined the Hall Hotel had a structural issue and could possibly collapse into the road.
The hotel, located at 101 North 7th Street, was being stabilized with the hope it could be restored after experiencing tornado damage. On Wednesday afternoon, the contractor and city officials became concerned about the structural integrity of the building.
Due to traffic flow, several streets are closed for about a block in each direction around the hotel.
KY 58/KY 80/Broadway is closed between the U.S. 45/North 8th Street intersection and the 6th Street intersection. Seventh Street is blocked between South Street through the Broadway intersection to North Street. The closures include KY 58/KY 80/Broadway in front of the Graves County court house.
The KYTC are continuing to remind the public to avoid driving through downtown Mayfield during cleanup efforts.
All traffic should use the KY 121 Bypass, the KY 80 Mayfield South Bypass, or Interstate 69 to avoid the downtown area.
This closure is until further notice.