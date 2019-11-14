UPDATE: Law enforcement in a news conference says the shooting happened in the quad of the school.
They says the suspect, a 16-year-old male student, pulled a gun from a backpack, shot five students, and then shot himself in the head.
When police arrived, they took all six people to the hospital, not knowing that one of them was the suspect.
One 16-year-old female student and one 14-year-old student have died. Three other students are receiving treatment.
Law enforcement says the suspect is in the hospital in grave condition.
A gun was found with no more bullets in it. It was also the suspect's birthday.
UPDATE: Henry Mayo Hospital reporting that a female victim has died. Two male victims are in critical condition. One male victim is in good condition.
UPDATE: Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital.
Update regarding the shooting at #SaugusHigh, suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital.— Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) November 14, 2019
SANTA CLARITA, CA -- NBC Los Angeles is reporting a shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita, California.
Saugus High School is about 40 miles north of Los Angeles.
At least five students have been hospitalized. Three of them are in critical condition.
There were originally a report of at least seven victims. Some of the victims are students.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the shooter is a student at the school. Classmates told NBC Los Angeles that he is 15 years old.
This is breaking news and will be updated.