Multiple communities in the Local 6 area are receiving funding to upgrade parks and recreation areas, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced Monday.
The governor's office says $4.3 million from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund will go toward 41 projects across the state. That includes several projects in the Local 6 area.
Those projects include:
- Benton: The city will use $12,995 to build two pavilions with post frames and metal roofs in the playground at H. H. Lovett Park.
- Eddyville: The city will use $50,140 to renovate its tennis courts. The city plans to replace fencing, resurface the courts, replace net posts and add a hitting board.
- Hopkinsville: The city will use $75,000 to build two group shelters and a playground at the Pardue Lane Park.
- Kuttawa: The city will use $125,100 for the first phase of a project to expand and upgrade Glenn Park. Specifically, the money will be used to expand the lower playground and make repairs to the basketball court next to it by adding new playground equipment, mulch, six benches, three trash cans and new signs.
- Murray and Calloway County: The city and county will use $19,767 to add an accessible walking path connecting the ADA accessible playground to the ADA accessible bathrooms and replace the old toddler playground with a new, accessible "Tot Lot."
- Carlisle County: The county will use $150,000 to create a new ballfield, add fencing to two existing fields and hire an electrician to replace wiring and conduits, straighten a pole and install a new panel stand set in concrete.
- Christian County: The county will use $25,000 to help build a covered pavilion at the Jeffers Bend Environmental Center.
- Livingston County: The county will use $150,000 to upgrade Ledbetter Community Park, including a basketball court, pavilion, playground and walking trail.
- Trigg County: The county will use $125,245 to help with reconstruction of a concession and restroom facility at the Trigg County Recreation Complex.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a federal program meant to protect natural areas and help communities get land for outdoor recreation spaces — such as campgrounds, picnic areas, sports and playfields, swimming, boating or fishing facilities, trails, natural areas and parks that don't have sports equipment or facilities for structured activities — as well as to develop or renovate those spaces. Money from this federal fund is administered by Kentucky's Department for Local Government. To get funding from the program, local governments' applications have to undergo federal review and get approval from the National Park Service.
To see the full list of the 41 projects across the state receiving funding, click here.