Multiple state roads in west Kentucky counties are closed Wednesday evening because of flooding.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet released the following list of closures as of about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday:
Carlisle County
KY 80 west is closed in Arlington between the Baptist Church and KY 1772. Signs are posted.
KY 307 is closed between KY 849 and KY 121 south. Signs are posted.
KY 1628 is closed at the 3 to 4 mile markers. Signs are posted.
KY 1820 is closed at the 2 to 4 mile markers. Signs are posted.
Graves County
KY 1283 is closed at the intersection with KY 58. Signs are posted.
KY 97 has water over road signs posted at the Scott Road intersection.
Hickman County
KY 123 is closed at the 14 to 16 mile markers in the Hailwell area. Signs are posted.