PADUCAH — A jury trial began Monday for a Grand Rivers, Kentucky, man accused of intentionally backing an RV over his girlfriend in the Paducah Convention Center parking lot in 2019.
James Vanvactor is accused of running an RV over 48-year-old Angella Hale in the parking lot during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Police have said Hale's death was the result of domestic violence. Vanvactor faces charges including murder, failure to render aid in an incident resulting in a death, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
During a preliminary hearing in 2019, a detective with the Paducah Police Department testified that Hale was calling a man to pick her up, so she could leave the parking lot after an argument with Vanvactor. When the man arrived, he asked Vanvactor where Hale was. Vanvactor implied he didn't know where she was, the detective said. The man drove around downtown Paducah looking for Hale, and returned to the parking lot two hours later. That's when the man saw Hale lying in the parking lot and called 911.
Police said Hale called the man at 12:45 p.m., and she was run over at 1:09 a.m.
In court Monday, Commonwealths Attorney Jamie Mills said the RV had a working backup camera, and Hale's death was recorded on video. He also said Hale's friend talked with Vanvactor for 45 minutes before the friend discovered her body.
Vanvactor's attorney, Don Thomas, said alcohol was involved, and said it "can lead to a tragic event."
"Ladies and gentleman, at the conclusion of this trial your gonna' have two choices, well three. Darren was drunk. He had no business being behind the wheel of that car. He's guilty of DUI," Thomas said. "But is he guilty of murder?"
Vanvactor is expected to testify during the trial, and the trial is expected to conclude sometime this week.