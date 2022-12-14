SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WCYB) — The murder trial of a Tennessee woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter has been postponed for another two years.
Megan Boswell has been in the Sullivan County Jail for two years, accused of killing her daughter, Evelyn Boswell.
In October, Boswell and her defense attorney, Brad Sproles, parted ways.
Her new attorney, Gene Scott, asked Wednesday for the trial to be postponed until 2025.
He said he needs the time to look over the massive amount of evidence in the case and talk to multiple experts before they'll be ready for trial.
"We wouldn't have asked if we didn't think it was absolutely necessary,” Scott said. “Obviously, Megan is in jail and can't make bond, so we didn't want to put if off any longer than we have to, but at the same time, the case is so complex, and there's a lot that needs to be done, so essentially it's a 24-month continuance from where the trial is set right now."
Sullivan County Deputy District Attorney William Harper said prosecutors were prepared to go to trial in February 2023.
"Delay is generally not good for the state,” Harper said. “We've now got a lot of witnesses that we're going to have to keep tabs and keep them on the hook so to speak for several years until it does go to trial."
Boswell's attorney also filed a motion asking the judge to allow her to wear civilian clothes during her court appearances.
He argued that given the media attention on the case, she should be brought in wearing street clothes.
Boswell's next motions hearing is scheduled for April 21.