Weather Alert

...Significant Wintry Mix expected Thursday and Thursday Night... A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected to impact parts of the Quad State region Thursday and Thursday Night. For residents and travelers of the Quad State region, rain is expected to change to freezing rain beginning early Thursday morning, along and east of a line from Poplar Bluff Missouri to Marion and West Salem Illinois, gradually working toward a Murray and Owensboro Kentucky line by sunset. During the day, the freezing rain will occasionally mix with sleet, with some change over to light snow late Thursday night. Ice accumulations will average around a tenth of an inch. Some locations, especially from New Madrid Missouri to Cairo and Eddyville Illinois, onward to Mount Vernon Indiana could see ice accumulations up to one quarter of an inch. The combination of ice and sleet will make travel quite hazardous and could contribute to downed trees, branches, and power lines later in the day on Thursday. This wintry weather is still a few days out, so the location and impacts of any ice accumulations may vary in time. Depending on the timing and intensity of this wintry mix, a winter storm watch may be issued in the future. Now is a good time to make sure you have your home and car emergency weather kits ready to go. Review your winter weather preparedness plans and be prepared to take action. Stay tuned to the latest forecast and statement from the National Weather Service for additional details on this evolving winter storm.