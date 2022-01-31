NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The murder trial of a man who killed four people in a shooting at a Nashville Waffle House is scheduled to begin on Monday.
Police said Travis Reinking, 32, was naked save for a green jacket when he opened fire inside the restaurant in April 2018. Reinking fled, triggering a two-day manhunt, after a restaurant patron wrestled his AR-15 rifle away from him.
After the attack, Reinking was ordered to receive treatment for schizophrenia in a mental facility. By October 2018, mental health officials had concluded he was competent to face charges in court.
Jury selection for the trial began last Tuesday. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.