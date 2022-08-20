THEBES, IL- Uniting for healing and change.
There's now a support group for families across all states in the local 6 area so that loved ones of victims of violent crimes can get together to share stories and find support.
Local 6 sat down with two families who are putting out the call for others to join them.
For Debra Goins and her Father Harold McNelly, it's been almost three years since they lost a brother and son. Larry McNelly was killed on September 10th, 2019.
"We got a phone call that his house was on fire on September 10th," remembers Goins. "We just assumed that he was in the house and that he had died in the fire but we found out after they said this, through everything there was nobody in the house."
Her father Harold McNelly remembers learning her son's body had been found three days later. He had been murdered.
"It was a slaughter," said Harold McNelly.
Timothy Slapinski shares a similar heartbreaking story. His sister, Stacy Ann Carter-Gonzalez was killed January 11th, 2019.
"It was just sad to see her die so young," said Slapinski. "She was a good person, she had a good heart and she would do anything for anybody. She would give you the shirt off her back."
Both killings happened in Alexander County. Both families believe drugs were involved.
"She got mixed up with some bad people and they killed her basically," said Slapinski.
"We need the Federal Drug Task Force in here badly," said McNelly. "I don't know why there isn't some attempt to get them."
As the families spoke with Local 6 outside the Thebes Courthouse, both families noted how they couldn't believe Alexander County could be home to such a peaceful place, and yet be an outlet for deadly violence.
"This base for drugs is here and now we've got the cartel coming across the border," said McNelly. 'How long is it going to take for them to take over."
With no closure, no peace for their family and others, Debra Goins decided to start a support group. It's called: Hear Our Cry: For Co-Victims of Homicide.
"We want people to know that they are not alone and we are going to try to support each other any way we can," said Goins.
They meet each month at the First Baptist Church in Thebes. Slapinski says the meetings help him find comfort.
"It was a place I could go to and let my feelings out," he said.
As they lean on each other, these families hope law enforcement will also hear their cries and help them fight for justice.
"We're still looking for answers and we're not getting any," said Slapinski. "We're not getting help from anybody."
Meetings are held on the first Sunday of each month at the First Baptist Church in Thebes at 601 Oak Street. The next meeting is scheduled for September 4th at 3 pm.
meantime homicide cases of Larry McNelly -- and Stacy Ann carter-Gonzalez remain open.