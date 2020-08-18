MURPHYSBORO, IL - One Southern Illinois town is hoping a possible masks ordinance will encourage more people to wear them. The Murphysboro City Council plans to vote on the ordinance during a special board meeting on Aug.20.
High COVID-19 case numbers in Jackson County, Illinois have local leaders like the Murphysboro City Council asking people to take the pandemic seriously. The council is considering a masks ordinance to emphasize the message.
"I have always encouraged people to wear masks it's the smart thing to do," said Stephens.
I think a mask ordinance may get a few extra people to take the matter seriously. If it does that it will be worth it."
The proposed ordinance would require people to wear a mask anytime they're out in public and when social distancing is not possible.
"It would very much mirror the ordinance that has been adopted by the state of Illinois," said Stephens.
Robert Cox lives in Murphysboro. He said while he doesn't support the proposed masks ordinance he will follow the rules if it is passed.
"There are people with breathing issues. I couldn't handle masks. I did stop one of those jobs. I couldn't do 12-14 hours a day with a masks," said Cox.
In Carbondale, the city council voted to approve a similar masks ordinance several weeks ago.
Those who don't obey the ordinance risk a $750 fine. So far they said there have been no tickets. Instead Carbondale mayor Mike Henry said the police are using the opportunity to talk with people about the importance of wearing a mask. He said so far it's working.
"Without masks ordinances the positive rate is bumping up,"
"As we know our governor will move any city where the rate is going up back to level five, which is the strictest enforcement which requires wearing masks anyway." said Henry.
The Murphysboro meeting will be on Aug.20 at 6 p.m.
This will be a teleconference meeting only. Stephens said depending on what they vote on, their proposed masks ordinance could possibly have a fine up to $100.