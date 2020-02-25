UPDATE: The Murphysboro City Council did not vote Tuesday night to make the mayoral position a full-time job.
Mayor Will Stephens says the committee recommended not to move forward with a motion to make the position full time.
Stephens currently serves as mayor in a part-time capacity.
MURPHYSBORO, IL — The Murphysboro City Council in Illinois could vote to make a major change to their city government. The council is expected to vote on whether to make the mayor position a full-time job.
Currently, Mayor Will Stephens is in the office at least two days a month. The rest of the time he's working another full-time job. Right now, the part-time mayor position pays around $15,000. If the position were to go to full time, it could pay somewhere between $40,000 and $60,000. Stephens believes having a full-time mayor would allow the mayor to do more work for the city.
"A mayor that's here full time will be able to work during business hours, pursue grant money more consistently. They'll meet with more diverse group of people, because some people won't be able to meet during the evenings. They're going to be able to interact between government agencies more consistently," said Stephens.
Stephen said whether the council votes to approve to make the job full time, he plans to work as hard as he always has. If they do vote to approve making the position full time and increase the salary of the mayor's office, the change won't go into effect until April of 2021, after the next election.