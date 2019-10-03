MURPHYSBORO, IL — Teachers in Murphysboro, Illinois, went on strike Thursday over salaries, and the Murphysboro High School's head football coach released a video statement in support of the teachers Thursday evening.
In a statement released by the teachers union, Red Devils head football coach Gary Carter said he supports his fellow teachers in the strike despite the possibility of a canceled football game.
Senior football players also voiced their support for the teachers in a separate video released by the Illinois Education Association.
"I'm hoping that we can get back to meeting with the board, and hopefully, you know, we can work this out," Carter said. "I mean, I don't think we're that far apart to be honest with you."
In their video, football players Logan Sullivan, Jamarr McZeke, Jake Hoppenstedt, Eric Griswold said the strike affects them, but they understand that the issue is bigger than a game.
"These are people's lives that we're talking about. This is just football, but whenever it comes to people's wellfare, that's way more important," Griswold said.