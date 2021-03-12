handcuffs and police lights.jpg

MURPHYSBORO, IL — A Murphysboro, Illinois, man has been sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by one year of mandatory supervised release, on charges of threatening a public official.

Jackson County State's Attorney, Joseph Cervantez, says Ray Cosby, 45, pleaded guilty to the charges which stemmed from a Nov. 17, 2020, incident.

Cervantez says at that incident, officers from the Murphysboro Police Department were dispatched to a Jackson County Housing Authority apartment five days after Cosby was released from the Jackson County Jail for a nearly identical incident that happened on May 4, 2020. 

The State Attorney says, because of his prior criminal record, Cosby was eligible for an extended term sentence of between two and 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. 

The investigation of Cosby’s case was conducted by the Murphysboro Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Jayson Clark was responsible for the successful prosecution of Cosby.