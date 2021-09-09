MURPHYSBORO, IL — A Murphysboro, Illinois, man is charged with felony animal cruelty, Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez announced Thursday.
In a news release, Cervantez says 22-year-old Jacob K. Spradling was arrested Wednesday and released on a $50,000 bond.
According to court records available at judici.com, Spradling is charged with the class 3 felony of animal torture and the class 4 felony of aggravated cruelty to animals. His first court appearance is schedule for Sept. 29. He will appear before Jackson County Judge Ralph Bloodworth.
In his news release about the charges, Cervantez said “complaints of animal cruelty will continue to be taken very seriously by my administration.”
He noted that all defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial "at which this office has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”