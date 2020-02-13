JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- A Murphysboro man was saved after his Jeep Wrangler was found upside down in water.
Around 4:45 a.m. Thursday, Jackson County deputies were called to a crash on Neunert Road just outside Gorham.
When they arrived, the found a Jeep Wranger on its top submerged in water.
The driver, 28-year-old Benjamin Vogel of Murphysboro, was unresponsive and trapped inside.
Deputies and first responders were able to get Vogel out of the Jeep.
He was then taken to a St. Louis area hospital for his injuries.