JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A 20-year-old Murphysboro, Illinois, man who was sentenced in May to seven years in prison for burglary was sentenced to two more years after pleading guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, prosecutors say.
The Jackson County State's Attorney's office on Wednesday announced that 20-year-old Christopher Douglas was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by one year of mandatory supervised release after pleading guilty to the weapon charge.
The state's attorney's office says Douglas was out of jail on bond on Feb. 27, 2022, while awaiting sentencing in a 2021 burglary case when he was arrested on an unrelated out-of-county warrant. When law enforcement officers arrested Douglas, they found a loaded pistol in his front pocket, which prosecutors say led them to file the weapons charge.
In the 2021 case, Douglas was sentenced on May 31, 2022, to seven years in prison followed by a year of mandatory supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of burglary.
The state's attorney's office says the burglary sentence and unlawful use of a weapon sentence will be served consecutively.