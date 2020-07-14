MURPHYSBORO, IL — The Murphsyboro City Council is renaming a park after Carl Lee, a former Black educator who had a major impact on the community.
The city council voted in favor of renaming the park Tuesday night. A dedication to formally recognize the name change will be held at a later date.
The impact Lee had on Murphysboro is still felt to this day. The former educator is remembered as a trailblazer with a heart for the community.
"He attempted to desegregate Murphysboro schools in 1916. He was somebody that had a heart for the poor," said Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens.
Stephens believes people can learn a lot from Lee's legacy. That's why he supports renaming Town Square Park after him. The name Town Square is just a place holder for now. Stephens believes this is a perfect time to name it after someone who represents the heart and soul of the community.
"We have been having a national debate about race in America. One of the things I can do is understand what I have control of. What I do have control of is highlighting people, particularly Black people, from Murphysboro who have made a significant contribution," said Stephens
Stephen Robinson is a pastor at Zion Temple Church. He grew up learning about Carl Lee and his impact. He believes renaming the park would be a nice gesture.
"For the Black people of this community to have something they can stick their chest out about, I think it would be great for race relations as well. It speaks to the fact we are trying to become more inclusive," said Robinson.