Watch again

MURPYHSBORO, IL — It's over. Tuesday night, the Murphysboro Board of Education voted to ratify a salary agreement with teachers.

The teachers were on strike for a week because they said the district was not offering enough money for their desired salary increases. The school district said it didn't have the money.

Tuesday, we learned they all decided to meet in the middle.

Classes have been back in session since a tentative contract agreement was reached last week, but the Murphysboro teachers were waiting on one more step in the process before their lives could officially get back to normal: getting the contract ratified.

Tuesday, the school board voted unanimously in favor of ratification.

"I'm thrilled,” teacher and Murphysboro Education Association spokesman Catlin Langellier said. “We are all so happy for this to be over so we can move on and start teaching with our full brains.”

The three-year contract includes 3% salary increases for the first two years and a 3.5% increase for the third year. The teachers are calling that a win for the district.

"One of the best takeaways for both sides is that this is a multiyear contract. It's going give us a lot of time to plan for the future and to really do what's best for our students," Langellier said.

In a statement, school Murpyhsboro Community Unit School District 186 Superintendent Chris Grode said he is relieved the strike is over. He called for unity, saying now it's time to start getting back together for students.

That's something on which both sides agree.

"We're all kind of back in our routine, and that feels great," Langellier said.

The contract also says the students will have to make up the five days they missed during the strike. The teachers gave up one of their personal days to help mitigate the costs to the district.