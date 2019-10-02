Watch again

MURPHYSBORO,IL — Teachers in Murphysboro, Illinois, are going on strike Thursday after the teachers union and the school district once again failed to agree on a contract.

"It's a terrible. It divides the community. Nobody wanted this. We don't have any more money to spend, and they want more money," said superintendent Chris Grode.

"It was definitely an insult. It really sent a message about how they feel about their teachers in the district," said Murphysboro Education Association spokesperson Lisa Shields.

The union and the district still can't see eye to eye on a reasonable salary increase. Both parties called the failed negotiations disappointing.

"They made it quite clear they didn't want the percentage on the base. They wanted to see it on the cell. When you do it on the base, everybody gets the same amount. By putting it on the cell, the people that are less veteran get a lower amount while the people with the higher salaries get a higher amount. They wanted it on the cell. So what the board did is they took their offer and listened to those teachers and made changes. The problems is the teachers aren't listening to the board that this is all we have," said Grode.

"We are very disappointed that the last, best offer that they said they could give us was basically a rearrangement of numbers from last time. It wasn't anything new," said Shields.

During the strike, school will be closed for the district's students, and there will be no extracurricular activities or sporting events, which both parties said is the last thing they wanted to happen.

"No school tomorrow. We are really disappointed in that, because we want to be here with the students," said Shields.

"Games will be canceled. They will be forfeited. Band competitions will be canceled," said Grode.