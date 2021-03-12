MURPHYSBORO, IL — The pandemic has challenged all of us in different ways, but imagine trying to start a new business, catching and recovering from COVID-19 and helping walk your child through virtual learning.
That was Kristie Nolan's reality. She faced all those tests, and says she succeeded through her faith. Nolan opened a new mobile salon in Murphysboro, Illinois, but she drives outside city, county, and state lines to fulfill her purpose.
"I want to make sure that when you sit in my chair, that you are better when you walked out than when you came in here," said Nolan.
Her friend of 10 years, Tomesha Kalfus, stopped by for support and a quick touch-up.
"She always had the mindset of: whatever you do with your hands, do it as you're doing unto the Lord," said Kalfus.
Nolan has styled people for more than 20 years. Her prayers to own a business were answered. She turned a former church van into a beauty shop on wheels, called Diva Headquarters.
She sets her schedule, so she can be there for Kaden, her 4-year-old son.
The pandemic, contracting COVID-19 herself, and a list of other hurdles tried to knock her down, but her faith was stronger.
"As you were told, [I had] the carpal tunnel surgery in both hands, so I'm not able to do how I used to do prior to surgery," said Nolan. "But if I can bless one two or three people, my day is complete."
Nolan has one chair she calls "the chair of change," to see one client at a time. She uses it to offer privacy for clients to vent.
"It's not just about being a stylist or being their barber. It's about also listening to them, being their voice of reason sometimes, being their confidant, being their comforter," said Kalfus. "Being someone that can encourage them and lift them up, and I have witnessed her, with my own eyes, do that and so much more."
She is doing what she loves, traveling everywhere to bless others in any way she can.
"If there is a need, that's where I'm supposed to be, you know?" said Nolan. "If I see someone homeless at the corner, if I see the need, I'm going to give them a haircut, because that's what I'm called to do."
The business owner wants to make it clear that regardless of your race, sex, or background, you are welcome at her salon.
"Everybody's welcome — red, blue, white, pink, bisexual, homosexual, trans, you name it — you can come here and feel comfortable, and I guarantee you'll be blessed when you walk out," said Nolan.
Nolan also offers styles for free to people who have experienced a loss in their family.
The business owner is in search of an air filter for her salon, to keep herself and clients safe during the pandemic.
If you would like to learn more about Nolan's business, help her, or make an appointment, click here.