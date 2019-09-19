Watch again

MURPHYSBORO, IL — A strike could be on the way for a local school district.

The union that represents teachers in Murphysboro, Illinois, has filed an intent to strike notice. They could walk out of classrooms as early as Oct. 1.

"We pay teachers what we can afford," said Superintendent Chris Grode.

For the second time in two years, Murphysboro teachers said they’ll strike if they don’t reach a deal with the school district.

Grode said the deal that's on the table is what the district can afford.

"We feel like a $1,600 increase for the next three years, knowing there's not going to be a reduction in your salary from insurance cost and retirement cost, we think that's a financially wise decision," said Grode.

The union believes there's still money in the budget to accommodate its request for a 4% salary increase. Teacher Catlin Langellier said they're seeking competitive salaries.

A lot of teachers are using their own money to buy school supplies, and it's taking a big chunk out of their salary.

"We've had a lot of teachers leaving our district. We've had more than a dozen teachers leaving. We're looking for a contract that will attract and retain good educators for our students," said Langellier.

Grode said there's no surplus in the budget.

"My teachers that have taught my children and helped me raise my children are excellent teachers. They do a great job. I would love to increase their salaries to what they're worth. We aren't fully funded as far as what our district needs to run the programs," said Grode.

"We have to come to an agreement, because that's what's in the best interest of our students," said Langellier.

Negotiations will continue at an education meeting on Sept. 24. If the teachers do strike, the school will treat it like a snow day with the possibility of them having to make up those days late in the year.