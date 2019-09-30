MURPHYSBORO, IL — The Murphysboro Education Association has set a strike date for Thursday, Oct. 3, the union said Monday night. The announcement came after MEA members voted to reject the Murphysboro, Illinois, School District 186 Board of Education's latest contract offer.
The teachers have asked for a 4% salary increase, but school district leaders have said that's just not possible.
When the union met with the school board on Sept. 26, the board presented the teachers with a contract proposal that District 186 Chris Grode said was their best and final offer. Grode said that deal included significant salary increases for three years, continued paid health insurance, retirement and HRA. But, teacher and union spokeswoman Lisa Shields said none of what was offered was anything new. "All of that is already ours. It's already in our contract," said Shields.
In Monday's strike announcement, Shields said: "We will continue to work with the board in the hopes of coming to an agreement that puts students first. We are trying to find common ground with the board, but this has been difficult." The union claims the school board is "misrepresenting its surplus and District 186’s access to state education funds."
The board and the union have been negotiating since March. The previous contract for Murphysboro teachers expired last month.