MURPHYSBORO, IL — The union representing teachers in Murphysboro, Illinois, has voted to authorize a strike, as negotiators are meeting with the school district.
The Murphysboro Education Association filed an intent to strike notice last week. In an announcement sent at 5:47 p.m., the union says Thursday's vote gives MEA negotiators the authority to call a strike.
District 186 Board of Education and the union have been negotiating since March. The teachers' existing contract expired Aug. 12, meaning they are currently working without a contract. The union has asked for a 4% salary increase
The union negotiation team is back at the table with the district Thursday night.
If a deal is not reached, the teachers could go on strike as early as Oct. 1. In the vote announcement Thursday, MEA Chief Negotiator Catlin Langellier said the union is willing to work with the school board, "but the board remains unwilling to make any movement, so now, we are sending a clear message to the board: We will do whatever it takes to fight for our students, our schools and our community. A strike is our last resort, but this vote protects our right to use our collective voice to advocate for our students."