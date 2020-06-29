MURPHYSBORO, IL — A southern Illinois mayor wants to a create a monument of a prominent local Black man to inspire the community. This, as conversations about race relations continue across the country.
More people are speaking up about the contributions black people have made in our country. In Murphysboro, Illinois, the legacy of Black educator Carl Lee is still felt in the community. Mayor Will Stephens said that's why the city hopes to honor Lee with a monument.
"Identifying people who made an impact to your individual community would mean a lot," said Stephens.
Lee taught at Douglass School, which was a segregated kindergarten through 12th-grade school in Murphysboro. Stephens said Lee's work in the community is still well known to this day.
"They can all tell you about Lee providing shoes for students that didn't have it, providing books for students that didn't have it and being a bridge builder," said Stephens.
As Confederate statues are torn down across the country, Stephens hopes a monument of Lee will have a lasting impact. It would be the first monument honoring a Black man in Murphysboro, and possibly the second in the region. Stephens said this is about more than a statue.
"It's about doing what the Bible commanded. You're just supposed to love people. Ultimately, if that's what I do, the community will be more together than apart," said Stephens.
Lawrence Nolan has been consulting with Stephens about the project. He said not only does Lee deserve the honor, but the community deserves to be inspired by the people who made a difference.
"Anything positive taking place will help us push us towards the future," said Nolan.
The project is still in the planning stages. City leaders are still still figuring out funding and where the monument will be erected.