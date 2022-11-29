MURRAY, KY — A company of Marine recruits are about to endure a serious physical and mental challenge in their final test — dubbed, "The Crucible" — and Murray Elementary 3rd graders are sending them encouragement.
According to a release from the Murray School District, students made encouragement cards for every member of the 3rd RTBN Mike Co. PLT 3090, in hopes of helping complete the grueling last-leg of their Marine training.
The final challenge of recruit training in the Marines is a 54-hour-long training exercise known as "The Crucible."
According to the United States Marine Corps website, recruits taking part in this exercise will face a simulated, war-like experience with a limited amount of food and sleep. It's a test of their physical strength, skills, and values, the USMC says.
Those who successfully complete the challenge receive the coveted Eagle, Globe, and Anchor, signifying they've earned the title of United States Marine.