MURRAY, KY — Two Murray women are behind bars after a search uncovered enough Fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says.
According to a Wednesday Facebook post, Calloway County deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers, and the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant at a Murray residence on Feb 6.
Deputies say over a quarter pound of raw Fentanyl powder and another substance weighing 2 ounces were found in the home.
40-year-old Jennifer Robinson and 26-year-old Jessalyn Redmon, who were reportedly inside the home, were arrested.
Robinson is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, first offence (Carfentanyl or Fentanyl derivative).
Redmon is charged with possession of a controlled substance as offense (methamphetamine).
Both women were booked in the Calloway County Detention Facility.
Deputies said in their post the amount of Fentanyl seized "has the potential to kill 57,000 people according to DEA statistics recently released."