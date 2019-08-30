MURRAY, KY — Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed a Murray State University assistant professor to the state's Native American Heritage Commission.
The governor's office announced the appointment Friday. In her role on the commission, Murray State assistant professor Marcie Venter will represent higher learning institutions.
The commission promotes awareness of Native American influence in Kentucky's history and culture. The governor's office says the commission also helps individuals and groups understand the needs and concerns of Native Americans in Kentucky and advocates for Native American participation in the commonwealth.
Venter will serve on the committee through Sept. 1, 2023.
Others appointed to the commission include pharmacist Helen Danser of Tyner, Kentucky, who was appointed chairwoman; teacher and librarian Anne Wood of Lexington, who will represent the public; and artisan Susan Mullins of Berea, who will represent communities in the arts.