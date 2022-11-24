MURRAY, KY — Soup for the Soul organized the Murray-Calloway County Community Thanksgiving in the gymnasium of Murray First United Methodist Church.
Previously, the event has been held in the Murray Banquet Center. This was also the group's first dine-in meal since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The past few years have been takeout and delivery only.
We spoke with one of the event coordinators, and she said what makes the dinner special is that it's for everyone.
"Well, it's not necessarily for food insecure people to come and join us. There's a lot of people in our community who may not be able to make a Thanksgiving meal. They may be alone on Thanksgiving. They may be elderly, or they may not want to go through the trouble of what it takes to make a Thanksgiving meal. So, this is a good place, no cost to come and join in fellowship with the rest of your neighbors and have a good meal. No questions asked, just come in and enjoy," said volunteer coordinator Erika Mehta.
The group had sent out 240 meals before 11 a.m. Thursday.
For more information about Soup for the Soul, visit soup4thesoul.org. For more information about the Murray-Calloway County Community Thanksgiving, visit the annual event's Facebook page.