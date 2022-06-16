MURRAY, KY — The McCracken County Fair was scheduled to start next week, but now it's postponed until July 5-9 because of the forecast for more extreme heat.
But the Murray-Calloway County Fair is in full swing this week.
They're managing the heat the best they can.
The fair still has all the fan favorite rides like the High Flyer and the Tornado, and there's a new show or event every night.
While there's plenty for guests to enjoy at the fair, they're asking to take their time so they don't overheat.
Screams fill the air at the Murray-Calloway County Fairgrounds.
Treasurer and board member Trish Parrish says the people are still filling the grounds despite the hot temperatures.
“We've not noticed an effect in our numbers, so I think people just want to get out, and we hope that they're practicing safety as they come out,” Parrish says.
Safety is something all fair staff members are emphasizing.
Guests are encouraged to bring water with them and to take advantage of all the ways to cool off.
“If you get too hot, we're asking you to go in. We've got an air-conditioned building so they can cool off, giving people breaks, making sure everybody's drinking Gatorade or water, and we've got some fans to keep some of our people that are stationary, cooler,” says Parrish.
Parrish and other employees are also trying to fare the heat as well.
“I'm doing a lot of hydration. And actually I purchased this year for where I had to go, because it was way too hot. And it was for me and others, but it's made it much cooler with a breeze,” Parrish says.
So far the fair has only had one incident of someone overheating. Parrish says staff jumped into action quickly.
“We had one of our carnival owners got too hot. We had EMS on the scene very shortly. We had somebody already attending to them, got them to where there was an air-conditioned building,” says Parrish.
If you find yourself overheating at the fair, Parrish says to locate the nearest staff member.
If rides are your priority for your fair visit, staff members say Thursday is your best night to go.
If you plan to attend over the weekend, expect longer lines and plan accordingly with water, sunblock and light clothing.
The fair will run through Saturday. The gates open at 6 p.m.
There's a full schedule of events on the fair's website.