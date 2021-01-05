CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Murray-Calloway County Hospital, along with the Calloway County Health Department, is administering vaccines to local health care workers by appointment.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccination Plan says health care workers do not need to be an employee of the hospital to schedule an appointment
You can find more information about the state's vaccination plan by clicking here.
If you are a health care worker, including but not limited to nurse, therapist, dentistry associate, pharmacist, home health aide, etc., in Calloway County who hasn't been contacted or received the opportunity to be vaccinated, the hospital says you can call 270-762-1526 to set up your appointment.
Additionally, if you are an organization that employs health care workers and have at least 10 health care workers who want to get the vaccine, MCCH says they will send a vaccination team to your location. All you need to do is email marketing@murrayhospital.org to schedule an onsite clinic.
MCCH says they will continue to keep the public informed on any updates as to when the vaccine is approved and available to give to other members of the community through the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.
If you have any questions about the vaccine, MCCH says to call the COVID-19 Hotline, at (800)-722-5725. MCCH says the hotline can answer general COVID-19 vaccination questions.