CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department has confirmed the county's first coronavirus-related death. The news came hours after Murray Calloway County Hospital's Dr. Nicholas O'Dell mentioned the possibility of a COVID-19 related death during a Facebook Live on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately, we do have a resident of Calloway County that likely will not survive COVID-19. We learned that yesterday," said O'Dell.
It was also mentioned that more than 306 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Still, people who recover may not be in the clear.
O'Dell briefed the community in a For Calloway Facebook Live video, giving updates and answering questions.
MCCH has tested more than 110 people. Seven tests came back positive.
There are eight total cases in the county as of Tuesday afternoon.
Local 6 asked O'Dell what long-lasting effect COVID-19 has on people who recover. He said it is too early to tell, but he compared it to SARS.
"One of the big issues was pulmonary fibrosis, and so this is when you get scar tissue in the lungs where you've had this infection and this pneumonia," said O'Dell. "So it's not necessarily to say everyone gets that, but that was just one of the more prevalent complications long-term then."
Doctors swab deep inside your nostrils to test and track the virus.
If you test positive, you must self-isolate for 14 days, and be fever free for 72 hours following the quarantine, to be considered recovered.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital has expanded its testing, and is now offering curbside-testing as an option.
O'dell said if you're showing COVID-19 symptoms, call your doctor.
You must have an appointment before you are tested for COVID-19.
If you would like to watch the full update, visit the For Calloway Facebook page.