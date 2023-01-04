MURRAY, KY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital welcomed its first baby born in 2023 on Monday.
Announcing the birth in a news release Wednesday, MCCH says Frank Clinard and Madelynn Edmonson of Murray welcomed their son Waylon into the world at 11 p.m. on Jan. 2 at the hospital.
Waylon weighed in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces and he was 20 inches tall. He was delivered by Dr. Karla Turley with Women's Health of Murray.
The hospital says Waylon's parents received gifts from the hospital to celebrate Waylon as its first baby of the new year.