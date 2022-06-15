MURRAY, KY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital is offering a free breastfeeding class for expectant mothers.
The hospital says the classes will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 14, Sept. 8 and Nov. 10 in the hospital's Dalton Conference Room. The classes will be led by MCCH registered nurse and lactation consultant Victoria Adams.
The classes, titled "Breastfeeding Basics," will teach about the benefits of breastfeeding, techniques for successfully starting and continuing breastfeeding, what to expect in the first few days of feeding a newborn baby and more.
MCCH says registered nurse Kim Todd, who is the hospital's WIC coordinator, will also be there to share information on health programs available through the Calloway County Health Department.
For more information on the Breastfeeding Basics classes, to register for the class and for more on other lactation consultation services at MCCH, call registered nurse Victoria Adams at 270-762-1940.