MURRAY, KY — The Murray-Calloway County Hospital has announced extended class dates for a popular safety training program aimed primarily at young teens 12 years old and up.
They say the Safe Sitter training course will be held in the Dalton Conference room at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 and Saturday, July 30.
Pre-registration is required to attend the training and can be found here. The course costs $20, which includes the Safe Sitter training, lunch, and a workbook. It is only necessary to take one of the classes to get Safe Sitter certification. Adults are more than welcome to register for the training as well.
According to the release, more than 600,000 people have completed Safe Sitter courses across the country. The hospital explains that attendees will learn how to prevent injuries and handle emergencies when alone, watching siblings, or babysitting.
The hospital expects course graduates to walk away feeling more confident in their skills and ability to prevent accidents after learning how, why, and where injuries happen.
They clarify that Safe Sitter courses follow the American Heart Association standards for rescue skills and their first aid techniques are from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Students will also be taught CPR and infant and toddler choking rescue. Other topics will include preventing problem behavior, running a babysitting business, and online safety.
According to the release, the Safe Sitter course was developed by pediatrician Dr. Patricia Keener after a colleague's daughter choked to death in the care of a sitter who did not know what to do. The goal of the Safe Sitter program is to reduce preventable or unintentional child deaths that happen in the care of adult or teenage caregivers, given that injuries are the leading cause of death in children under five years old.
Upon completing the training, students will receive a card demonstrating their knowledge, and girl-scout graduates will earn a badge.