MURRAY, KY — A daycare worker at Little's 2 Big Daycare in Murray is facing a child abuse charge after a parent reported their four-year-old came home with a large bite mark on her right arm.
According to a press release from the Murray Police Department, detectives booked Elgen Casey of Murray, KY in the Calloway County Jail after reviewing surveillance video of the incident.
He is now facing a charge of fourth degree assault.
Local 6 is working to find out more information about this incident.
To report suspected child abuse or neglect involving a daycare facility, you can contact the Division of Regulated Child Care at (502) 564-7962 ext. 0 or contact your local law enforcement agency.