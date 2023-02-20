MURRAY, KY — A Hazel man is facing several felony charges after being accused of holding his ex girlfriend and her juvenile daughter against their will overnight, physically assaulting the woman several times, and leading deputies on a pursuit.
According to a release from the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Dorsey Hutson is charged with: two counts of second-degree burglary; first degree unlawful imprisonment; first degree fleeing or evading police; two counts of first degree criminal mischief; and two counts of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).
Deputies say on Valentines Day, they received a call from a Murray woman who stated she and her young daughter were held against their will overnight.
The woman said she realized Hutson was in her home on Feb. 13 when she and her daughter heard her front-door alarm go off.
The woman reportedly explained she and Hutson previously had a relationship, but he never lived in her home and had no reason to be there.
She says when she tried to hit the emergency button, Hutson reportedly ripped the alarm off the wall.
Deputies say the woman and her daughter ran outside for help, where Hutson threw the woman to the ground and began kicking her.
Deputies say after assaulting the woman, he demanded a ride to Hazel, KY. They reportedly all got into the car, where the victim said Hutson locked them in the back seat.
He reportedly began driving recklessly after realizing they were almost out of gas, eventually driving back to the woman's home.
Deputies say he then took the woman's phone and struck her.
He reportedly kept her and her daughter overnight against their will, then demanded a ride to Hazel the next morning. Deputies say he told the woman not to report the incident.
After dropping him off, deputies say the woman filed a report at the sheriff's office.
According to the release, deputies were unable to find Hutson initially, but issued a warrant for his arrest.
On Feb. 18, deputies say they were alerted to a 911 call stating Hutson was at the woman's house again.
According to the release, the woman heard a knock on the door, but didn't answer. Hutson then reportedly kicked in the door.
Deputies say the woman grabbed a bat for self-defense, but after a struggle, was pushed to the ground and kicked by Hutson.
Deputies say as they were on the way to the residence, Hutson left. They say they attempted to pull Hutson over, but he fled arrest. After entering a high traffic-volume area in Henry County, Tennessee, deputies say they ended the pursuit.
Later that day, Hutson was reportedly located at his home in Hazel, arrested, and booked into the Calloway County Detention Center.