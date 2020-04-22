MURRAY, KY — Doctors' appointments and elective surgeries have been pushed back because of COVID-19. Local experts said it could be several weeks before some of you will be able to see your doctors again in person.
Depending on your physician and circumstances, some of you can still see your doctors now in person.
That is how Murray Calloway County Hospital is operating now, but doctors say more people are using tele-medicine.
On any normal day, a nurse would be helping with regular doctors' appointments. Today, they are testing patients for COVID-19.
Dr. Nicholas O'Dell is the chief medical officer at Murray Calloway County Hospital. O'Dell said they have tested hundreds of people for COVID-19.
"So far, we've tested about 450 individuals since this process started a month ago. Out of that, we've had 45 individuals turn positive," said O'Dell. "Those are not in Calloway. We do certainly service a larger area than just Calloway County."
Over the past two days, they have tested more than 50 people.
O'Dell said while some are testing for COVID-19, other staff are inside using tele-health services with their patients.
"Our anticipation is that medicine is going to be different after this, and we're probably going to see that people will continue to use tele-health more than they ever have in the past, "said O'Dell. "Especially in this area, where it wasn't available before."
The hospital anticipates tele-health will make up 50% to 60% of business going forward, outside of COVID-19-related services.
"It's convenient for people. It's easier than going to the doctor and waiting in the waiting room," said O'Dell. "Probably safer than waiting in the waiting room until we completely get past coronavirus, whenever that happens to be."
For people waiting to get back into their doctors' offices for appointments and elective surgeries, they may have to wait for several more weeks.
"There's going to be some elective surgeries that are more important than others and need to be done soon than others do," said O'Dell. "You'll probably see a phased introduction of all elective surgeries, where the ones that really can't wait more than a week or two versus the ones that can wait a couple of months."
O'Dell said as we press on through this pandemic, to remember we are in this together.
The chief medical officer said we can expect to wear masks and practice social distancing for the next several months, maybe into next year.
Although it seems like a long time, he says we must do this to flatten the curve and keep everyone safe.
Murray Calloway County Hospital offers 70 free curbside tests a day. They are available to anyone in the region showing symptoms of COVID-19.
The drive-thru is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
For more information on these tests, and to find the closest one to you, visit the Murray Calloway County Hospital website.
During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky will be reopening health care services staring on Monday, using a phased approach. For more information from Wednesday's briefing, click here.