MURRAY, KY — Murray Elementary School students raised $1,699 for the Western Kentucky Polar Plunge this past week through a candy gram fundraiser.
The fundraiser allowed students and parents to send each other special Valentine's Day messages and raise money for Special Olympics Kentucky.
The school district says this is just one of the fundraisers the school takes part in all year long.
Students in Mrs. Perry's class helped assemble the candy grams this week, the district says.
“It was a great opportunity to learn about economics,” Mrs. Perry said in a statement shared by the school district. “I was very excited that our students were able to practice teamwork along with life skills.”