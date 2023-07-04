MURRAY, KY — As people are enjoying food, family, and fireworks Tuesday night, it's important to reflect on why we celebrate Independence Day.
In Murray, Kentucky, the town is doing exactly that with its annual public reading of the Declaration of Independence.
A crowd was gathered there for the reading, and one participant, Reagan Settle, said she was glad she was able to partake in the annual tradition before going off to college at Ole Miss. "I'm really excited to take my knowledge of my old Kentucky home to Oxford," she said.
"Sometimes we need to look back at our roots, and really understand our history. And, especially as youth come of voting age, it becomes important for them to know the foundational documents," she said. She was one of many students from the Murray High School speech team that participated by reading different excerpts from the Declaration of Independence.
Dr. Winfield Rose agrees, saying that it's important for the younger generations to know where they came from. "They're Americans, and it's our heritage. You know if you don't stand up for our country, nobody else will," he said.
He believes it is important for children and young adults to understand the sacrifices made by our forefathers in order for them to live in this free country.
"They're still Americans, and their lives are much better than those of most people in the world, and so, yes, they need to learn it," he said.
That's why Settle made sure she knew her history. "I feel like, as we are coming into an age of information, sometimes our historical documents can get lost," she said.