MURRAY, KY — Nearly 170 Nativity scene are all under one roof to help put roofs over the heads of the homeless. The Murray Calloway County Homeless Coalition hosted a fundraiser Friday night, with the goal of building a tiny home community for the less fortunate.
The "No Room in the Inn" fundraiser, held at Murray Family Church, featured nearly 170 Nativity sets that people from throughout the community brought in. The sets were made in countries around the world, including Israel, Germany and Belize, among many others.
The event also featured live music, a mashed potato bar and treats. The cost was $10 per person.
The Murray Calloway County Homeless Coalition will use the funds to help build a tiny home community in Murray for the homeless.
"There are people that are homeless that are just down on their luck. They suffered hard times. Maybe there's been a diagnosis," said Jennifer Riley, president of the Murray Calloway County Homeless Coalition.
Recently, a person donated five acres of land that will be used as the site for the community.
"We're going to start with a community building," said Riley. "The community building will house a full-size kitchen, place for them to maybe watch TV, place for the classes to be had, maybe a place for worship, laundry facilities, and some staff offices. We think we'll start with six units, and then we'll just keep going from there."
Riley said they'd like to start building the tiny home community as soon as possible. In the meantime, the nonprofit has already been housing the homeless. A few months ago, the group converted a home on South 6th Street into an apartment complex. All five units are now occupied.
"We've been able to help a young girl who's expecting," said Riley. "We've been able to help a young couple who are now, they've been in recovery for a year. A gentleman that was a victim of domestic violence."
For those who could not attend the fundraiser Friday night, the event will run again on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Murray Family Church. It is located at 411 Maple St.
In addition to the Nativity sets, there will be hot chocolate and Christmas cookies, crafts for children, story time with Bob Valentine, and an animated video depicting the story of Jesus' birth. The suggested donation is $5 per person.
"I think it's what God calls us to do is to love others and help them when they are in need," said Riley.
For more information, visit the Murray Calloway County Homeless Coalition's Facebook page or visit murrayhomeless.org.