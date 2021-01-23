CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- Books have different stories. They come in different shapes, colors and sizes, just like we do.
One Murray group is using them to shed light on the diverse cultures in their city.
On their Facebook page, The 1863 Project said their group "Identify[s] instances of discrimination, and dismantle the organizations that support injustice."
They got books to donate as part of their Murray MLK Week of Action.
Organizers Sherman Neal and Shelly Baskin raised roughly $1,500, with donations coming from across the country.
"We raised enough money to get about 100 books, which, when we first started out, you know, maybe 10 or 15 books was our goal," said Baskin.
"So far exceeded that, and we're really happy with the results."
They used the donations to buy books centered on diversity and inclusion to donate to local libraries and free libraries.
Rikki Neal, Sherman's wife, delivered the books Saturday with their two children.
"You can never read too much, you can never start too young, or you can never be too old to learn about other people's lives and walks of life," said Rikki.
"So we just wanted to kind of donate some books where there's some inclusion."
Rikki, her children Jett, 4, and Skylar,3, stopped by the Calloway County Public Library. The library can't accept donations from the public, so they gave the books to the Friends of Calloway County Public Library.
Georgena Taylor is the President of the Friends of the Calloway County Public Library Board. She said these books are necessary.
" Diversity through books is an amazing thing. It helps everybody sort of, explore another world that they might not be exposed to, " said Taylor.
"I, myself, have small children, and I've just started reading again, and through that, I can experience different things, when I read to my children, it's the same thing."
Calloway County Library Director Mignon Reed was happy to receive the books, drawn in by their covers and colorful pages.
" Being able to have this access for kids and adults, just maybe the parents seeing these through their children's eyes, or grandparents, seeing this information through the children's eyes, will help us to grow and come together," said Reed.
Rikki and her family made three trips to the car to donate all of the books Saturday morning. She said waking the kids up Saturday morning was hectic.
" Sherman, their dad, cooked them breakfast this morning, so that seemed to help the tantrums out a lot," laughed Rikki.
The library wasn't their only stop. The Neals and Baskin dropped books off at three local free libraries.
Rikki said she is just happy to help other families and hers.
"It's very personal to us because we've got two children who are Black/ African American, and this is a predominantly white area, and sometimes I think that culture can get lost whenever you're in a predominant area," said Rikki.
"Sometimes it's just best to educate people and to show different walks of life."
The Graves and McCracken County Public Library also received books.
The books for the Friends of the Calloway County Public Library are under quarantine.
The board will decide whether to include them in a future book sale or have them in the library.
The MLK Week of Action ended with a protest at the confederate statue at the Calloway County Courthouse.